Chart Industries Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 2:18 PM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-45.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $373.91M (+19.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GTLS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.