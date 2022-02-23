Blue Water Vaccines stock tumbles 30%, marking second day of declines
Feb. 23, 2022 2:20 PM ETBWVBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) shares tumbled 30% Wednesday as the stock continued to decline after soaring over 500% during its market debut last week.
- The stock opened at $47.39, falling to $32.55 before shooting up to $51.80 and then sliding into the lower $40 range. Shares of the vaccine developer last changed hands at $40.01, down 30%, at approximately 1:45 p.m. ET.
- On Tuesday, shares of Blue Water soared as high as $90.90 before closing at $56.97.
- Blue Water, which is working on a universal flu vaccine, went public on Feb. 18 after pricing 22.2M shares at $9, raising approximately $20M. The stock rocketed 538% following its market debut.
