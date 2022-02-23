Zymeworks Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETZymeworks Inc. (ZYME)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.13 (-82.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.85M (-30.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZYME has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.