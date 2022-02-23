NiSource (NI -0.2%) will consider buying or selling assets as part of a strategic review of the business, newly appointed CEO Lloyd Yates said on the utility's earnings conference call, according to Bloomberg.

NiSource, which owns natural gas utilities that serve 3.2M-plus customers in six states and provides electric service in Indiana, will update investors on its review in May, Yates said on the call, although he does not expect the process to be finished by then.

Yates said investors are placing higher valuations on electric utilities compared to gas distribution companies, and he will weigh that as part of the review, although the company will not get out of gas, since "within the states that we operate in, gas is very valuable. It may not be popular, but it's valuable."

The strategic review is being encouraged by activist investor Elliott Management, which disclosed its stake in the company last month without saying how much it owns.

Another investor, HITE Hedge Asset Management, has urged NiSource to consider going private because public markets are undervaluing the utility's gas distribution businesses.