Jumia Technologies stock slips after ecommerce platform posts weak Q4 results

Shopping cart moving out from mobile phone.

Daronk Hordumrong/iStock via Getty Images

  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock slipped 4% after the pan-African ecommerce platform reported weak Q4 results.
  • Q4 operating loss was $84.7M, up 78% Y/Y due to increased growth investments in the form of consumer incentives as well as sales, advertising, technology and content investments. Q4 adj. EBITDA loss was $70M, more than double the number in Q4 2020.
  • "... we intend to further invest in our platform, enhancing our technology backbone and logistics infrastructure," said co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec.
  • For 2022, JMIA expects continued Y/Y GMV growth acceleration. Adj. EBITDA loss is estimated at $200M-220M.
  • JMIA expects to spend $50M-55M in sales & advertising in H1 of 2022. To increase consumer reach and reduce delivery times, JMIA will expand logistics capacity and expects to incur capex of $15M-25M during 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.