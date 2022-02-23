Jumia Technologies stock slips after ecommerce platform posts weak Q4 results
Feb. 23, 2022 2:26 PM ETJumia Technologies AG (JMIA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock slipped 4% after the pan-African ecommerce platform reported weak Q4 results.
- Q4 operating loss was $84.7M, up 78% Y/Y due to increased growth investments in the form of consumer incentives as well as sales, advertising, technology and content investments. Q4 adj. EBITDA loss was $70M, more than double the number in Q4 2020.
- "... we intend to further invest in our platform, enhancing our technology backbone and logistics infrastructure," said co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec.
- For 2022, JMIA expects continued Y/Y GMV growth acceleration. Adj. EBITDA loss is estimated at $200M-220M.
- JMIA expects to spend $50M-55M in sales & advertising in H1 of 2022. To increase consumer reach and reduce delivery times, JMIA will expand logistics capacity and expects to incur capex of $15M-25M during 2022.