After the close Tuesday, Range (NYSE:RRC), Laredo (NYSE:LPI) and Matador (NYSE:MTDR) released Q4 earnings results. The results and subsequent share price reactions tell an interesting story.

Matador (MTDR) posted the best Q4 results, beating Street EPS estimates by 17%. The Company guided production up 17% sequentially, and capex up 32% year on year. The dividend yield remained sub 1%, and the Company released no plans for share repurchases.

Laredo (LPI) results came in next best, beating Street EPS by 4% . The Company guided 2022 production below Q4 2021 levels, and increased capex 18% year on year. There was no dividend or share repurchase announcement, as the Company focuses on reducing debt.

Range (RRC) actually missed Q4 estimates, though only by ~1%. The Company guided production effectively flat year on year, on the back of a 14% increase in capex. The dividend remains relatively modest, though the Company announced a surprise share repurchase, authorizing a buyback of ~10% of shares outstanding.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Matador shares are up ~2.8% (in line with the sector) despite by far the best Q4 results. Laredo shares are up 11%, after guiding production flat, despite the inability to deliver cash to shareholders. Range shares are up 12%, as the Company pivoted away from production growth and increased shareholder returns.

E&P results last week from Continental (NYSE:CLR), Devon (NYSE:DVN), Marathon (NYSE:MRO) and Pioneer (NYSE:PXD) were all well received, as each company pivoted away from growth and towards shareholder returns. However, the monster Matador beat and subsequent "in line" share price performance is further evidence that Wall Street is unwilling to pay management teams to grow production. Though it remains to be seen if this is the best long-term strategy for the equities, it does change the oil supply narrative and support higher prices (NYSEARCA:USO).