Will cloud security provider- Zscaler FQ2 Earnings meet expectations?
Feb. 23, 2022 2:31 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $241.87M (+54.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 25 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Stock was recently upgraded at Morgan Stanley for revenue potential; UBS upgraded stock to Buy, stating market underappreciates long-term growth; Stifel upgraded the stock Buy.
- Stock has a market cap of ~$36B and has gained about 5% over the last six months span, dive deeper in price analysis here.
- Buy rating from contributors that comment: 'Zscaler is the leading zero trust security player in the market.'; also, 'Zscaler: Time To Buy This Dip'
- Taking a comparative price performance of the stock against peers here.