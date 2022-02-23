Ready Capital Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETReady Capital Corporation (RC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $110.92M (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.