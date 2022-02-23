EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.17 (vs $0.71 in Q420) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.56B (+87.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EOG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.

EOG posted better-than-expected Q3 results, raising its regular dividend 82% to an indicated annual rate of $3.00 per share and declaring a special dividend of $2.00 per share. Q3 net income swung to a profit of $1.09B and free cash flow surged 78% to $1.36B.

Total crude production in Q3 rose 19% Y/Y to 449.5K bbl/day, which the company said was above the high end of its guidance due to improved well productivity. For Q4, EOG forecast oil production at 442.5K-451.5K bbl/day and 442.9K-445.1K bbl/day for the full year.

A WSJ assessment in February suggested that EOG, one of the few companies now trying to find new places to frack for oil and gas in the U.S., has 12.5 years left of inventory if it keeps output roughly flat, but only 4.4 years if it raised output by 15%/year. However, EOG said it was "highly confident" in its inventory of future drilling locations.

EOG was also upgraded by Truist at end-January, citing increased shareholder return potential; non-core asset sales will likely help with distributions, though the price tag is unlikely to move the needle materially.