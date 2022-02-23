Edison Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 4:35 PM ETEdison International (EIX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Edison (NYSE:EIX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (-11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.23B (+2.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EIX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.