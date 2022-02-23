Global securities class action settlements jump to over $3B in 2021, report says
Feb. 23, 2022 2:43 PM ETWTW, CXW, SNAPBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Global securities class action settlements spiked to $3B last year, according to Broadridge Financial's third annual class action report Wednesday.
- The increase in settlements was highlighted by a rise in special-purpose acquisition companies ("SPACs") and cryptocurrency-related securities litigations. On the other hand, mergers & acquisitions class action filings saw a "substantial reduction," the report revealed.
- "Last year we watched the number of settlements rise by a dramatic 50% as cases continue to be increasingly complex and global," said Broadridge Class Actions Leader Steve Cirami. "We are now seeing more settlements involving unique and complex financial instruments, commodities and new asset classes, such as cryptocurrencies," he added.
- Specifically, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was ranked as the most complex class action case in 2021, with two settlements totaling $187.5M. Blockchain software Block.one - one of the first crypto-related securities class action settlements - came in at the bottom of the list at $27.5M. Some other publicly-traded companies with complicated cases included CoreCivic's (NYSE:CXW) securities litigation at $56M and Willis Towers Watson's (NASDAQ:WTW) shareholder litigation at $90M (two settlements).
