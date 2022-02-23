MasTec Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETMasTec, Inc. (MTZ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (-26.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.87B (+14.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTZ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.