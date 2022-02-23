Eversource Energy (ES -3.3%) slumps to its lowest in nearly eight months after Bank of America downgraded shares to Underperform from Market Perform with an $80 price target, after the company cut its offshore wind profitability targets.

Eversource continues to guide to the upper end of its 5%-7% core regulated EPS compound annual growth rate for 2021-26, but BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith sees downside risk from transmission returns.

The utility's 2013-21 5.4% achieved EPS CAGR included seven years of annual EPS below the initial guidance midpoint, "casting a further degree of uncertainty on projections and we are somewhat skeptical around incremental contribution from offshore projects," according to Dumoulin-Smith, adding that "the cadence of offshore wind permitting has stabilized" under the Biden administration "but there is clear pressure on returns from inflation and supply chain constraints."

Eversource cut offshore wind ROEs to 11%-13%, "which we understand is more of a 10-year average reflecting distributions out of the joint venture rather than a year-one accounting rate of return," Dumoulin-Smith wrote.

Eversource recently reported a slight miss on Q4 earnings while revenues topped estimates.