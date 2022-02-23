SM Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETSM Energy Company (SM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (+3700.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $595.23M (+85.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.