Installed Building Products Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 2:45 PM ETInstalled Building Products, Inc. (IBP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.52 (+23.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $520.69M (+17.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IBP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.