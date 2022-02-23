The presentation by Coca-Cola Company (KO -1.1%) at the CAGNY Conference this week impressed Morgan Stanley after multiple levers to stoke new growth and manage inflation pressures were highlighted.

Analyst Dara Mohsenian: "KO's presentation from Chairman & CEO James Quincey and CFO John Murphy reinforced our view that the company is well positioned to deliver topline growth ahead of peers and upside to consensus topline/EPS estimates over the next several years with strong underlying growth given an advantaged business model and positive strategy changes under still relatively new management."

Enhanced innovation, more effective marketing and strong system-wide market execution were identified as potential revenue drivers. Investors are also seen potentially benefiting from KO's capital allocation flexibility from the substantial free cash flow and balance sheet improvement over the past several years.

Earlier in the week, Coca-Cola (NYSE:K) tipped off that it expects to restart buybacks this year.