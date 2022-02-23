Ping Identity Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETPing Identity Holding Corp. (PING)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-88.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $71.39M (+12.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PING has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.