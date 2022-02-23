Emergent Biosolutions Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETEmergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.42 (+20.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $676.9M (+16.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EBS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.