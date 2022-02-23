Osisko Gold Royalties Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETOsisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $39.3M (-39.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.