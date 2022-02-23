What to expect from Dell's Q4 results?
Feb. 23, 2022 2:54 PM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.95 (-27.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $27.52B (+5.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DELL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- Dell posted better-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenues, buoyed by Client solutions sales, which include PCs for businesses and consumers. It also set a company record as PC shipments rose 26.6% over last year's third quarter and it ended the quarter with a 17.4% share of the worldwide PC market.
- Shares reached an all-time high in January after Bernstein raised its rating to outperform, citing a six-week-long backlog of PC orders and commercial and consumer business lines. "We also believe that Dell's storage business should benefit from an elevated backlog and a mainframe [purchasing] cycle," according to Bernstein's research note.
- However, Evercore lowered his rating to in-line, suggesting "muted" share gains as the PC market moderates in the coming quarters. J.P. Morgan also removed the stock from its Analyst Focus List, citing a strong outperformance in 2021.