New Gold highlights Q4 strongest production, strong cash flow and stable outlook
Feb. 23, 2022
- New Gold (NYSE:NGD) eroded ~10% during the day's trade after it reported Q4 earnings which indicated strongest production quarter of the year, lowest quarter from a cost perspective thereby leading to a highest free cash flow quarter of the year.
- It met the 2021 production guidance:
- Led by higher gold and copper prices, partially offset by lower sales volume, Q4 revenue saw ~2% growth.
- Net earnings for the quarter stood at $151M compared to a net loss of $21M in prior year quarter; gain was led by higher revenue, the gain on the sale of the Blackwater gold stream to Wheaton Precious Metals and lower finance costs.
- During the quarter, the Company closed the previously announced sale of the Blackwater gold stream to Wheaton Precious Metals for $300M.
- At the end of the quarter, the company had a cash position of $482M and a strong liquidity position of $857M; it does not have any debt repayment until 2025.
- During the quarter, the company amended its secured credit facility, extending the maturity date to December 2025 from October 2023 and increasing the maximum borrowing limit to $400M from $350M.
- "Looking to 2022, our strategy remains focused on operational excellence and optimization at both assets. At Rainy River, we converted meaningful underground Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves resulting in a net increase to total gold reserves for New Gold. We continue to seek ways to further optimize the operation and reduce costs while we advance the development of the Intrepid underground zone, targeting initial production in 2H22. At New Afton, our priorities remain on advancing the B3 ramp-up and C-Zone development, exhausting the Lift 1 cave, including the recovery level zone, and completing commissioning of the in-pit tailings," President & CEO Renaud Adams commented.
- 2022 Outlook: Gold equivalent production is expected to be between 380K-440K ounces, in-line with the prior year; 2H22 is expected to represent ~55% of annual production.
- Operating expenses are expected to be $840-920 per gold eq. ounce, lower than the prior year; total capital and leases are expected to be $295M-380M.