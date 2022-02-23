Toroso Investments intends to launch the ESG Orphans ETF, which will allow market participants to gain exposure and invest in stocks that are generally discarded by environmental, social and corporate governance ETFs.

The firm also plans a bearish alternative, called the ESG Orphans Daily Inverse ETF. This fund would allow investors to bet against the orphan ESG names, aiming to provide the opposite returns of the ESG Orphans Index by 100%.

Regarding the orphaned areas, the funds plan to invest in business segments such as alcohol, fossil fuel energy, gambling, nuclear power, tobacco, and weapons/firearms.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, the fund states that the universe of stocks that fall inside the ETF will only include the 12 largest companies by market capitalization for each orphaned segment. The fund plans to hold approximately 50 stocks.

Additionally, neither ETF has been given an expense ratio or formal ticker symbol per the prospectus.

In other ESG ETF-related news, the V-Shares MSCI World ESG Materiality and Carbon Transition ETF (VMAT) is a new exchange traded fund that intends to be unveiled by Managed Portfolio Solutions.