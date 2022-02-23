Marinus (MRNS -20.5%) has recorded the biggest intraday loss since March 2020 on Wednesday to approach a 52-week low after the clinical-stage pharma company announced delays for several clinical programs involving an IV formulation of its only product candidate, ganaxolone.

The company attributed the setback to COVID-19 impact on enrollment and supply constraints on IV ganaxolone.

In addition to delays to Phase 2 RESET and Phase 3 RAISE II trials for the experimental therapy, the company has pushed back the topline readout from its Phase 3 RAISE trial for IV ganaxolone in status epilepticus.

The supply issue will not impact the oral formulation of the drug, which is currently under the regulatory review in the U.S. for the treatment of seizures linked to CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD).

Commenting on the delay for the RAISE study, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young argues that the change in timeline positions the company for a “successful Ph3 data readouts and filing with the FDA.” =Reaffirming the confidence over a potential approval for oral ganaxolone in CDD, the analyst maintains the Overweight rating and $25 per share target on the stock.

H. C. Wainwright Douglas Tsao agrees, noting that the supply constraints have not impacted the oral formulation of the drug.

“The US/EMA regulatory review for CDD and the oral formulation supply remain unaffected and Marinus is in a strong financial position ($90M cash),” the analyst wrote, adding that the bullish prospects for the drug in status epilepticus “remains intact.”

Despite Strong Buy recommendations on Wall Street, Marinus (NASDAQ:MRNS) had lost more than a fifth of its value over the past 12 months, as shown in this graph.