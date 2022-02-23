Tesla loses director of engineering to Generac
Feb. 23, 2022 3:07 PM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), TSLABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor32 Comments
- Tesla (TSLA -6.4%) Director of Engineering Brian Dow has left the company to join Generac Holdings (GNRC -3.4%), according to Electrek. Dow had been at the company since 2016.
- Generac (NYSE:GNRC) is competing with Tesla with its backup generator business threatened to a degree by Tesla growing out the Powerwall business even further.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has reportedly been deploying Powerwalls at a rate of over 100,000 units per year.
- Shares of TSLA moved lower on Wednesday and are down more than 12% over the last week.
