Tesla loses director of engineering to Generac

Feb. 23, 2022

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

  • Tesla (TSLA -6.4%) Director of Engineering Brian Dow has left the company to join Generac Holdings (GNRC -3.4%), according to Electrek. Dow had been at the company since 2016.
  • Generac (NYSE:GNRC) is competing with Tesla with its backup generator business threatened to a degree by Tesla growing out the Powerwall business even further.
  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has reportedly been deploying Powerwalls at a rate of over 100,000 units per year.
  • Shares of TSLA moved lower on Wednesday and are down more than 12% over the last week.
  • Earlier: Tesla boosts parts production capacity at Giga Shanghai.
