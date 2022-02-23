VMware (NYSE:VMW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.97 (-10.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.52B (+6.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VMW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 26 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward.

VMware posted Q3 results that beat expectations on the top and bottom lines, with revenues of $3.19B (+11.5% Y/Y) and Non-GAAP EPS of $1.72. Subscription and SaaS ARR for the third quarter was $3.31 billion, an increase of 25% year-over-year.

However, the firm guided Q4 revenue below the consensus, with a target revenue of $3.51B and Non-GAAP EPS of $1.96. For the year, it sees revenue of $12.83B (prior:$12.8B) and Non-GAAP EPS of $7.19 vs. prior outlook of $6.90.

KeyBanc Capital launched coverage of VMware with an overweight rating, suggesting that the hybrid cloud is likely to "bridge the majority of enterprise workloads" to the modern age, with distributed architectures, while benefiting incumbent IT and edge providers.

Monness, Crespi, Hardt also raised its rating on the virtualization software company to buy from neutral, noting that the firm looks to be on track, and more attractive to investors, as it transitions to a subscription and [Saas] revenue model.