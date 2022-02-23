Chinese videogaming stocks have taken some hits this week amid rising media speculation about when China could resume approving game applications - and the prospect that it might not happen in 2022.

Last August, another suspension of new approvals from China's NPPA began and continues to date.

News articles in China have spread discussions about prospects that the NPPA could further suspend the approvals process throughout the end of this year - and/or that it might tighten rules around games monetization, require real-name authentication for console games, and strengthen other regulations.

And relevant stocks declined in China (and in U.S. trading: Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) fell 4.7% yesterday; NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) dropped 7.3%, Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) -9.5%).

Today the stocks are seeing some further declines: Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) -0.9%; NetEase (NTES) now flat; Bilibili (BILI) -2.7%.

Citigroup, though, says that while it's not sure when approvals will resume, that could happen after the "Two Sessions" meeting set to convene in early March.

The NPPA says it's still taking applications, while giving no indication of the resumption of approvals.

"Our interpretation of the NPPA official’s comment that the NPPA is 'still accepting new game applications' is that it is indirectly denying the reported news that there would be no new games approved in 2022," Citi says.

Considering many small and medium-sized game studios would struggle for survival without new game approval, and the government's agenda to support suffering SMBs, "we believe that government would not like to see small studios that develop good-quality titles and are in compliance face working capital and operational issues," Citi says.

As a result, the bank expects approvals will resume this year, and that "the worries and share price selloff related to the potential for no new games to be approved could prove overdone."