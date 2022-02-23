What to expect from Invitae's Q4 2021 earnings?
Feb. 23, 2022 3:19 PM ETInvitae Corporation (NVTA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.77 (-22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $125.9M (+25.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NVTA has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- Shares plunged -21.85% on November 9, while trading volume reached 14.5M, a day after Invitae adjusted its full-year revenue outlook to a range below Street consensus. Revenue in Q3 2021 increased ~66% to $114.4M but net loss widened ~93% to $198.2M. Billable volume increased ~89%.
- The company adjusted its 2021 annual revenue guidance to $450 million - $475 million, or year-over-year revenue growth of between 60% and 70%, vs. consensus of $484.06 million.
- Invitae's preliminary, unaudited financial results also fell below expectations for 2021. The medical genetics company is set to report over $458M in revenue for 2021 with ~64% YoY growth. The billable revenue of more than $1.16M for the year indicates a ~76% YoY increase.