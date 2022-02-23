Coinme names ex-Robinhood exec Brian Reisback as chief compliance officer

  • Coinme, a cryptocurrency cash exchange in the U.S., named Brian Reisbeck as its chief compliance officer, after having served as chief compliance officer of a "major U.S.-based crypto exchange."
  • Law360 reported that Reisbeck was formerly with Binance.US. Before that, he served as anti-money laundering compliance officer at Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD). While there, he helped launch the fintech's crypto trading platform and implemented, managed, and supervised Robinhood's enterprise-wide anti-money laundering and compliance programs.
  • Coinme said its focus this year will be to continue working with regulators as it prepares for national and international expansion and onboarding new partners.
  • Over the last several years the company expanded to offer the sale of bitcoin (BTC-USD) with cash at thousands of locations in 48 U.S. states. In 2021, it received licenses to operate in Florida, North Carolina, Connecticut, and Alaska.
  • Last month, MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) made a strategic minority investment in Coinme.
