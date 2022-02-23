Strategic petroleum reserve release planned ... again

  • According to a report by Platts released Wednesday, the Biden administration signaled it is building a case for a globally coordinated crude stockpile release (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE).
  • According to a senior official, there is "an ongoing effort right now to execute on a plan that's in coordination with oil producers and oil consumers to make sure the world knows we're going to have stable energy supplies."
  • In a sanction-related speech Tuesday, the President said "we're executing a plan in coordination with major oil producing consumers and producers toward a collective investment to secure stability and global energy supply .. this will be -- this will blunt gas prices. I want to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump."
  • Many read this as an indication the Administration and allies would accelerate negotiations with Iran, as talks in Vienna appear to have moved quickly in recent days.
  • The White House walked back earlier comments by Democratic lawmakers suggesting the US could reimpose a crude export ban to manage domestic oil prices; a step few market participants view as likely.
  • It's hard to imagine a better time to contemplate the release of strategic reserves than when a conflict involving a major oil producer like Russia heats up; however, the prior coordinated release did little to blunt prices beyond a few days or weeks.
