German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision to halt approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline could wind up boosting industrial gas companies including Linde (LIN -0.4%), Air Products (APD -1.2%) and Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF), Baader Helvea analysts say.

The Nord Stream 2 halt likely will lead to higher natural gas prices in the short term, causing a gap that potentially could be compensated by significantly higher liquefied natural gas deliveries, mainly from the U.S., according to Baader analysts Markus Mayer and Konstantin Wiechert.

The analysts think a scarcity of LNG terminals and production plants to process and deliver the gas will cause an "influx" of private equity and government subsidies to develop the infrastructure, which can especially benefit Linde.

Linde recently reported better than expected adjusted Q4 earnings and revenues, while targeting 10%-13% EPS growth in 2022.