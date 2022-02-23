Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.44 (+22.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (+15.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ADSK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward.

Shares dropped -15.49% on November 24, after Autodesk beat expectations on Q3 top and bottom lines but guided Q4 EPS below consensus. Revenue was up 18% year-over-year to $1.13B, mostly in-line with the estimates. The adjusted earnings per share of $1.33 were $0.07 above the forecast.

"Demand was robust in Q3, driving strong new subscriptions growth and renewal rates. We expect it to remain so in Q4," said Debbie Clifford, Autodesk CFO. "However, supply chain disruption and resulting inflationary pressures, a global labor shortage, and the ebb and flow of COVID, are impacting the pace of our recovery and outlook."

Autodesk guided for a Q4 revenue of $1,185-$1,200M and EPS GAAP $0.71 - $0.77, and FY22 revenue of $4,360-$4,375M and EPS GAAP $2.54 - $2.60.

Since the close of Q3, Autodesk has acquired cloud-based estimating company ProEst and New Zealand-based dailies platform, Moxion. Financial terms of both deals were not disclosed, and neither transaction will impact Autodesk's Q4 and FY22 guidance.