Mirion Technology slumps 12% despite growth prospects for 2022

Number of 2021 to 2024 on asphalt road surface with white arrow

smshoot/iStock via Getty Images

  • Mirion Technology (MIR -12.2%) Q4 shows a surge in revenue of 20% from the last year to $180.9M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $44.8M, organic growth of 2.7%.
  • Cash on hand as of December 31, 2021 of $84M.
  • Leverage impacted by ~0.15x due to the acquisition of CIRS
  • Guidance 2022: Reported adjusted revenue growth of 5.5% to 7.5%; Adjusted EBITDA of $175M-185M; Adjusted EPS of $0.45 - $0.50; Adjusted free cash flow of $90M-110M; Organic adjusted revenue growth is expected at 5% to 7%, while CIRS is expected to deliver ~2% incremental inorganic revenue growth.
  • “We expect to deliver 100 to 200 basis points of Adjusted EBITDA margin growth in 2022, excluding incremental and ongoing public company general and administrative costs of approximately $11.5 million and the impact of the CIRS acquisition. Margin expansion is expected to be achieved through three key pillars: commercial and pricing excellence, strategic cost initiatives and discipline, and operating leverage.” stated Thomas Logan, CEO.
  • Dig deeper in company presentation

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.