Mirion Technology slumps 12% despite growth prospects for 2022
Feb. 23, 2022 3:34 PM ETMirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Mirion Technology (MIR -12.2%) Q4 shows a surge in revenue of 20% from the last year to $180.9M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $44.8M, organic growth of 2.7%.
- Cash on hand as of December 31, 2021 of $84M.
- Leverage impacted by ~0.15x due to the acquisition of CIRS
- Guidance 2022: Reported adjusted revenue growth of 5.5% to 7.5%; Adjusted EBITDA of $175M-185M; Adjusted EPS of $0.45 - $0.50; Adjusted free cash flow of $90M-110M; Organic adjusted revenue growth is expected at 5% to 7%, while CIRS is expected to deliver ~2% incremental inorganic revenue growth.
- “We expect to deliver 100 to 200 basis points of Adjusted EBITDA margin growth in 2022, excluding incremental and ongoing public company general and administrative costs of approximately $11.5 million and the impact of the CIRS acquisition. Margin expansion is expected to be achieved through three key pillars: commercial and pricing excellence, strategic cost initiatives and discipline, and operating leverage.” stated Thomas Logan, CEO.
