FlexEnergy Green Solutions withdraws plans for $20M IPO
Feb. 23, 2022 3:34 PM ETFLXEBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- FlexEnergy Green Solutions has withdrawn plans to raise $20M through an initial public offering on Nasdaq.
- The company had recently filed to offer 2.2M units in the range of $8 to $10 per share. Each unit was to consist of one share plus one warrant to buy one share at 110% of the public price. The company had been approved to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol FLXE.
- FlexEnergy manufactures, sells and leases energy solutions aimed at lowering its customers’ environmental footprints. The company’s lead product is the Flex Turbine generator, which can be fired by waste gas from landfills and natural gas. The company also offers heat recovery products such as high efficiency fuel cells.
- According to SA contributor Donovan Jones, FlexEnergy has “significant customer concentration."