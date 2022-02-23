What to expect from Intuit's Q2 2022 earnings?
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.82 (+167.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.72B (+70.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INTU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- Shares were up 10.08% on November 19, a day after Intuit posted strong Q1 results and beat earnings and revenue estimates. The firm's Small Business and Self-Employed Group revenue rose 22%, and its online ecosystem revenue was up 36%. Credit Karma revenue was $418 million, a quarterly record for the business.
- Intuit also boosted its 2022 guidance to a revenue of $12.165B to $12.3B, indicating growth of approximately 26 to 28 percent, including Mailchimp as of Nov. 1 and a full year of Credit Karma.
- Goldman Sachs boosted its rating on Intuit after the strong Q1 performance. Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Piper Sandler and KeyCorp, who all have top ratings on the stock, also boosted price targets.
- More recently, however, Intuit lowered its forecast for Q2 revenue due to a slower forming tax season. Q2 revenue is now expected to be $2.66B-2.67B, down from the prior range of $2.72B-2.75B.