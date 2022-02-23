Sibanye-Stillwater seals new wage contract at Montana mine

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW +3.7%) says United Steelworkers union members ratified a new collective bargaining agreement at its East Boulder mine in Montana, effective through July 2024.

The contract covers a range of terms, including average wage increases of 2.5% in 2022, 3% in 2023 and 3% in 2024, plus an increase in benefits and incentives if all safety and quality deliverables are met; the company said the settlement amounts to a yearly average increase of 3.8% for the next three years.

In South Africa, however, biggest mining unions recently voted to strike at Sibanye's gold operations until their wage demands are met.

Sibanye-Stillwater's purchase of the remaining 50% of the Kroondal PGM operation "looks compelling," Gold Panda writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

