Pacaso, luxury home marketplace, takes in $300M of revenue in 2021
Feb. 24, 2022 9:00 AM ETTNLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Pacaso, a closely held company that operates a platform for buying and co-owning luxury second homes, generated almost $300M of revenue in 2021, its first full year in operation, the company said in a statement.
- It sold 400 Pacaso units last year, it said. About 87% of Pacaso owners are first-time second home owners who purchased an eight to a half ownership in high-end second homes.
- During the year, the company raised ~$200M in series B and C financing rounds, bringing total equity raised to $221M.
- "In 2022, we will be focused on accelerating growth, while making further investments in technology to enhance the Pacaso owner experience, increasing our supply of luxury listings, expanding into approximately 30 new markets globally and aggregating buyer demand," co-Founder and CEO Austin Allison said.
- In 2021, the company launched 23 new second home destinations for a total of 32 markets and booked more than 20,000 owner stay nights. Pacaso's homes reached a utilization rate of 87% in 2021.
