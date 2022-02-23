Opendoor Technologies Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETOpendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+79.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.17B (vs $248.89M in Q420).
- Shares were up 15.57% on November 11, a day after Opendoor posted better-than-expected Q3 results. Revenue was $2.27B (+570.4% Y/Y) and the company expanded to 44 markets at the end of the quarter with 5 new market launches.
- Opendoor also posted a strong Q4 guidance at the time: revenue of $3.1B- $3.2B and adjusted EBITDA of -$5M to +$5M.
- However, shares dropped -11.02% in January 6, as the real estate sector was hit by record low inventory and mortgage rates increased.