Opendoor Technologies Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETOpendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+79.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.17B (vs $248.89M in Q420).
  • Shares were up 15.57% on November 11, a day after Opendoor posted better-than-expected Q3 results. Revenue was $2.27B (+570.4% Y/Y) and the company expanded to 44 markets at the end of the quarter with 5 new market launches.
  • Opendoor also posted a strong Q4 guidance at the time: revenue of $3.1B- $3.2B and adjusted EBITDA of -$5M to +$5M.
  • However, shares dropped -11.02% in January 6, as the real estate sector was hit by record low inventory and mortgage rates increased.
