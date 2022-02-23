San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Wednesday said the central bank should stop extraordinary monetary accommodation as "inflation is too high," according to her written speech.

"Inflation pressures have begun to spread outside of sectors most directly affected by pandemic-related disruptions," Daly said. With headline inflation at a 40-year high, "it is time to move away from the extraordinary support that the Fed has been providing during the pandemic and bring monetary policy in line with the challenges of today," she added. Note personal consumption expenditure inflation, the Fed's preferred gauge for consumer price swings, is rising well above the central bank's 2% average target. As a result, Daly reiterated her stance for liftoff in March in a move that would attempt to curb consumer price inflation.

As always, the timing and magnitude of fed fund hikes and balance sheet adjustments will depend on how the economy and the data evolve. Daly forecasted the Fed could hike the policy rate four times this year, and possibly more shortly thereafter amid uncertainties surrounding a fiscal roll-off, geopolitical tensions, demand/supply imbalances and elevated stock market volatility.

Recall at the end of January, Daly said the Fed is not behind the yield curve.