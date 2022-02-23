Chesapeake Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $2.39 misses by $0.09
Feb. 23, 2022 4:02 PM ETChesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Chesapeake Energy press release (NASDAQ:CHK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.39 misses by $0.09.
2022 Guidance Highlights:
- Increased 2022 adjusted EBITDAX guidance to $3.8 – $4.0 billion (previous range $3.4 – $3.6 billion) with no change in capital spending
- Expected to generate approximately $1.9 – $2.1 billion in adjusted free cash flow in 2022 and greater than $9 billion in adjusted free cash flow over the next five years
- Anticipate paying between $900 million – $1.1 billion (approximately 13% current yield, based on current stock price) in total dividends in 2022 and greater than $5 billion over the next five years
- Strong balance sheet with net debt(1)-to-2022E EBITDAX ratio of approximately 0.7x, pro forma for Chief and Powder River Basin cash consideration