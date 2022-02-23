eBay Non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.06, revenue of $2.61B in-line

Feb. 23, 2022 4:06 PM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • eBay press release (NASDAQ:EBAY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $2.61B (+5.2% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Gross merchandise volume (GMV) was $20.7B, down 10% on an as-reported basis and down 11% on an FX-Neutral basis.
  • Annual active buyers declined by 9%, for a total of 147M global active buyers.
  • Annual active sellers declined by 8%, for a total of 17M global active sellers.
  • For Q1, the company expects revenue in the range of $2.43 - $2.48B vs. consensus of $2.61B; Non-GAAP EPS $1.01 - $1.05 vs. consensus of $1.10.
  • For FY2022, the company expects revenue in the range of $10.3B - $10.5B vs. consensus of $10.91B; Non-GAAP EPS $4.20 - $4.40 vs. consensus of $4.50.
