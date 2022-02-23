Why did Redfin stock drop today? Mortgage application reach two-year low
Feb. 23, 2022 4:07 PM ETRedfin Corporation (RDFN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) stock sank 9.8% in Wednesday trading after the Mortgage Bankers Association said mortgage applications dropped by 13.1%, sliding to its lowest in more than two years.
- With mortgage rates rising as banks and investors expect the Federal Reserve to start hiking interest rates next month, the 30-year mortgage rate sat at 4.06% vs. 4.05% in the previous week, the MBA said.
- Purchase applications, which were already pressured by high home prices and tight inventory, "have also been impacted by these higher rates and declined for the third straight week," said MBA's AVP of Economic and Industry Forecasting Joel Kan.
- Previously (Feb. 22), Home prices climb even more in December: S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller