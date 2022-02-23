LHC Group Non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 misses by $0.06, revenue of $583.4M beats by $0.96M

Feb. 23, 2022 4:07 PM ETLHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • LHC Group press release (NASDAQ:LHCG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $583.4M (+9.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.96M.
  • Full year 2022 net service revenue is expected to be in a range of $2.500 billion to $2.550 billion, adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $5.60 to $6.00, and adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, is expected to be in a range of $270 million to $290 million.
  • For the first quarter ending March 31, 2022, net service revenue is expected to be $560 million to $580 million, adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $1.00 to $1.10, and adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, is expected to be in a range of $50 million to $55 million.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.