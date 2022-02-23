LHC Group Non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 misses by $0.06, revenue of $583.4M beats by $0.96M
Feb. 23, 2022 4:07 PM ETLHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- LHC Group press release (NASDAQ:LHCG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $583.4M (+9.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.96M.
- Full year 2022 net service revenue is expected to be in a range of $2.500 billion to $2.550 billion, adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $5.60 to $6.00, and adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, is expected to be in a range of $270 million to $290 million.
- For the first quarter ending March 31, 2022, net service revenue is expected to be $560 million to $580 million, adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $1.00 to $1.10, and adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, is expected to be in a range of $50 million to $55 million.