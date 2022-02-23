3M (MMM -1.6%) closed with a ninth consecutive daily decline, the stock's longest losing streak in nearly four years, for its lowest close in 21 months.

Shares of the consumer and health care products company have plunged nearly 12% during the streak, their worst showing since the nine-day stretch ending April 30, 2018, and have slumped 16.5% over the past month, making 3M the Dow Jones average's biggest loser.

The painful selloff follows a bearish analysis from Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski, who downgraded the stock to a Sell-equivalent and said investors were underestimating the company's likely hit from ongoing lawsuits.

The analyst established a framework for liabilities related to Combat Arms earplugs with a base case of $14B, with a best case scenario of $2B and worst case of $53B.

At an investor event, 3M issued 2022 guidance for sales growth of 1%-4% and EPS of $10.15-$10.65, in line with analyst estimates.