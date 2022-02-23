Booking Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $15.83 beats by $2.31, revenue of $2.98B beats by $130M
Feb. 23, 2022 4:08 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Booking Holdings press release (NASDAQ:BKNG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $15.83 beats by $2.31.
- Revenue of $2.98B (+140.3% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
- Gross bookings were $19.01B vs. $7.31B year ago.
- "Despite the negative impact on travel from the Omicron wave at the end of the fourth quarter, we delivered revenue and adjusted EBITDA results that were better than our expectations for the quarter." said Glenn Fogel, Chief Executive Officer of Booking Holdings. "I am encouraged by the meaningful improvement in bookings we have seen so far in the first quarter of 2022. I believe we are well positioned as travel demand recovers, however, we do expect there will still be periods where COVID negatively impacts travel trends as we move through the year. As we look ahead to 2022, we remain focused on driving benefits to our traveler customers and to our supply partners alike while executing against our strategic priorities including building towards our Connected Trip vision."