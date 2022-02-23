EBay slides after setting guidance below consensus marks

EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) reports gross merchandising volume fell 10% Y/Y in Q4 to $20.7B against the tough pandemic comparable. GMV was down 11% on a FX-neutral basis.

Annual active buyers declined by 9% to 147M global active buyers an annual active sellers declined by 8% to 17M global active sellers.

The company generated $475M of operating cash flow and $372M of free cash flow from continuing operations in Q4.

Non-GAAP operating margin fell to 33.4% of sales from 35.2% a year ago.

On the buyback front, the company repurchased approximately $3.0B worth of common stock in Q4. The company's total repurchase authorization remaining as of December 31 was $2.0B.

CEO update: "By investing in our strategy to drive sustainable growth, we increased customer satisfaction, improved the seller and buyer experience, and returned value to our shareholders."

Looking ahead, eBay sees FQ1 revenue of $2.43B to $2.48B vs. $2.61B consensus and EPS of $1.01 to $1.05 vs. $1.10 consensus. FY22 revenue of $10.30B to $10.50B is anticipated vs. $10.91B consensus.

The company has a conference call scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.

Shares of eBay (EBAY) fell 6.85% in after-hours trading to $50.86 and shedding 1.00% during the regular session.

