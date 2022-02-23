Xperi inks multi-year deal with Micron Tech for hybrid bonding

  • Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) entered into a multi-year deal with Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), under which MU will have access to XPER's IP licensing business Adeia’s hybrid bonding IP to enhance next generation memory devices.
  • “We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Micron, providing access to our broad semiconductor intellectual property portfolio, including our foundational hybrid bonding innovations,” said Jon Kirchner, CEO, Xperi.
  • With a large and growing portfolio of intellectual property covering hybrid bonding, semiconductor packaging and semiconductor processing technologies, Adeia licenses and partners with semiconductor companies around the world.
