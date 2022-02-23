RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) shares fell sharply on Wednesday as the workflow management company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and strong guidance, but a number of analysts cut their price targets, despite the positive results.

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall lowered the firm's price target to $165 from $220, but kept the equal weight rating, noting that the firm does not see "see a meaningful catalyst that can disprove bear concerns around commoditization of the UCaaS market, even if we believe these concerns are overly pessimistic."

In addition, Baird, Deutsche Bank, Needham and Piper Sandler all cut their price targets, after lowering their targets to $185, $210, $225 and $228, respectively.

Conversely, Barclays Capital kept its $300 price target on the stock, highlighting its strong revenue and adjusted operating margin outlook.

RingCentral shares closed down nearly 16% to $124.06, as nearly 4.7 million shares changed hands. For comparison purposes, the average daily volume is just over 1.2 million shares.

RingCentral shares have fallen more than 50% over the past six months.

On Tuesday, RingCentral said fourth-quarter revenue grew 34% year-over-year to $448 million, with subscriptions growing 37% to $420 million, while non-GAAP net income clocked in at 39 cents per share.