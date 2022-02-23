Five9 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.06, revenue of $173.6M beats by $8.19M

  • Five9 press release (NASDAQ:FIVN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $173.6M (+35.7% Y/Y) beats by $8.19M.
  • Shares -13.4%.
  • FY 2022 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $754.5 to $757.5 million; Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $1.12 to $1.16, assuming diluted shares outstanding of approximately 73 million.
  • Q1 2022 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $170.0 to $171.0 million; Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.12 to $0.14, assuming diluted shares outstanding of approximately 71 million.
