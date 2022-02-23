Skillz Platform GAAP EPS of -$0.25 misses by $0.10, revenue of $108.85M misses by $5.2M
Feb. 23, 2022
- Shares -11%.
- Gross Profit grew 56% on a year-over year basis to $100.4 million.
- Net Loss increased to $99.0 million from $67.0 million in the prior year period.
- Paying Monthly Active Users (PMAU) increased 56% year-over-year to 0.61 million.
- Average Revenue Per Paying User (ARPPU) was up 3% year-over-year to $59.
- The Company is initiating its 2022 revenue guidance at $400 million vs. $548.78M consensus.