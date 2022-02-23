Skillz Platform GAAP EPS of -$0.25 misses by $0.10, revenue of $108.85M misses by $5.2M

Feb. 23, 2022 4:16 PM ETSkillz Inc. (SKLZ)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • Skillz Platform press release (NYSE:SKLZ): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.25 misses by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $108.85M (+60.7% Y/Y) misses by $5.2M.
  • Shares -11%.
  • Revenue grew 61% on a year-over-year basis to $108.8 million.
  • Gross Profit grew 56% on a year-over year basis to $100.4 million.
  • Net Loss increased to $99.0 million from $67.0 million in the prior year period.
  • Paying Monthly Active Users (PMAU) increased 56% year-over-year to 0.61 million.
  • Average Revenue Per Paying User (ARPPU) was up 3% year-over-year to $59.
  • The Company is initiating its 2022 revenue guidance at $400 million vs. $548.78M consensus.
