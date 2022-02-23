Booking Holdings gains after strong travel demand in Q4

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) reported gross bookings were 160% higher in Q4 with both agency and merchant demand strong against the pandemic comparable from a year ago.

Room nights were 99.9% higher during the quarter and rental car days were up 35.8%. Airline tickets were 108.0% higher.

Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $940M vs. -$38.0M a year ago

CEO update: "Despite the negative impact on travel from the Omicron wave at the end of the fourth quarter, we delivered revenue and adjusted EBITDA results that were better than our expectations for the quarter...As we look ahead to 2022, we remain focused on driving benefits to our traveler customers and to our supply partners alike while executing against our strategic priorities including building towards our Connected Trip vision."

Shares of BKNG rose 0.86% in after-hours trading to $2,491.28.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG) places it 8th out of 26 hotel and resort stocks.